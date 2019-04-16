× The Opening Bell 4/16/19: Spring Cleaning – Something We Should Do With Our Digital Lives

Spring cleaning is just one of those things on the to-do list every year to prepare for the new seasons, but Steve Grzanich and Steve Bernas (President and CEO of The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois) discussed the digital side of our lives that need to be cleaned regularly as well. Charles Forbes Gammie (Professor of Astrophysics, Gravitation and Cosmology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) then joined Steve to talk about the historic news of scientists photographing a black hole that is millions of light years away.