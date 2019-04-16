× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.16.19: Notre-Dame recovers, “uh-PARENT-ly” on raising sons, what not to recycle, Boeing and Trump

John Williams checks in with Tom Rivers of ABC News, who is in Paris post-devastation in the Notre-Dame de Paris fire Monday. He explains how the remains of the historic cathedral will be salvaged over the next five to 10 years. Then, “uh-PARENT-ly” Host Tracy Weiner describes some common misconceptions about raising boys, which can eventually result in their struggle to live according to societal norms. And with Earth Day next week, Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County Recycling and Education Director Mary Allen joins the show to help John and listeners distinguish between items that can and cannot be recycled, both on the radio, and live streamed on Facebook. Finally, Brand Finance Valuation Director Alex Haigh, responds to President Trump’s advice to Boeing.