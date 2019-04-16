× The Footlight District | New Album Produced By Steve Albini Enchants Listeners With Family Fueled Harmonies

“The Footlight District” is blowing up our speakers today. We tie an exclusive interview in with our inaugural Facebook live episode with this soulful pack of Scarbroughs as they announce a brand new music video from their album “Fairytales for the Dark Age” (released in January). Listen in to hear soft soulful blues drift upon blended harmonies as they rock their single “The White Witch and the Black Magic Man” and a cover of “House Of The Rising Sun” on our Sound Sessions airwaves!

Host – Michael Heidemann