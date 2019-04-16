× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Surprising facts behind the languages of Game of Thrones

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget got the chance to learn the secrets behind the languages spoken on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ from the creator himself, David J. Peterson!

