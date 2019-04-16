This image released by HBO shows Isaac Hempstead Wright, left, and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones," premiering on Sunday, April 14. The first episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Surprising facts behind the languages of Game of Thrones
This image released by HBO shows Isaac Hempstead Wright, left, and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones," premiering on Sunday, April 14. The first episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget got the chance to learn the secrets behind the languages spoken on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ from the creator himself, David J. Peterson!
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.