× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.16.19: American Idols & Route 66

The snow is gone and the sun is out! Travel guru Peter Greenberg joins Steve to talk about the best/worst places to jet off to this upcoming year as well as the devastation caused to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Dean Richards joins Steve for another episode of “Moron Entertainment” now with some all-star shout outs! American Idol winner Nick Fradiani comes on air to talk about the release of a new album benefiting brain cancer research. And we hit the road with travel expert Amy Bizzarri as she gives us the hit and misses of the historic Route 66.