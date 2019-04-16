× So What’s The Point Of Photographing A Black Hole? U of I Professor Explains…

You’ve probably seen the picture before, but Charles Forbes Gammie (Professor of Astrophysics, Gravitation and Cosmology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) explained to Steve Grzanich the significance of the first captured image of this black hole. Charles and his team at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign played a big role in helping to capturing the image, but more importantly, what we can learn from the information.