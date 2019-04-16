× Senator Durbin on the president’s taxes: “There should be transparency with our leaders.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the news of the day, the Mueller report, the president’s tax returns and the boarder issues. He said what he sees at the boarder was awful and the way these people are being handled are not what America is all about. He says we have a right to know what Mueller founds. He wants to keep trying until we have full disclosure and we need transparency with our leaders.