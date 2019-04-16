× Roe Conn Full Show (4/16/19): Graham Elliot co-hosts, Tom Skilling talks weather science, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 16th, 2019:

(Roe has the day off, Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot fills-in) WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley breaks down a City of Chicago Office of Inspector General’s report that details misbehavior by city employees, ABC’s Tom Rivers checks in from Paris with an update on the damage done to Notre Dame Cathedral, Tom Skilling talks record-setting weather, SVP & Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams looks at the history of the measles virus in the U.S., the Top Five@5 features a newscaster getting tonguetied by a dog, and West Central Association president Armando Chacon talks about why Chicago’s West Loop area is a tourism hub.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3626784/3626784_2019-04-16-231424.64kmono.mp3

