Nola Ade Is Ready To Sizzle Summertime Chi With New Single 'Good To You'

Local Afro-Soul Singer, Nola Ade is stepping back onto the music scene after giving her fans a breather for the past few years. The summer is about get much hotter now that she’s unleashed her newest track ‘Good To You’.

Often times she’s compared to other artists such as Indie Arie, Erykah Badu and Vivian Green, but Nola brings her own unique hypnotic, soulful vibe to the table.

To celebrate her newest single release, Nola Ade will be performing with a live band April 18, 2019 at The Promontory in Hyde Park.

You can purchase her single April 19, 2019 on iTunes.

Click here to listen to her exclusive performance and interview: