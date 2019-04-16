× Hoge and Jahns: Eddie Jackson, Schedule Release, and Robbie Gould

Adam Hoge is joined by The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, who is filling in for Adam Jahns. WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz is reporting the Bears will play the Oakland Raiders in London on October 6. Adam and Kevin react the to the London date and breakdown how some of the rest of the schedule may play out when the full schedule is released Wednesday night. Hoge plays an interview he had with Eddie Jackson after Jackson threw out the first pitch at the White Sox game Monday night. The guys also talk about Robbie Gould’s absence from San Francisco’s offseason workout and whether it’s a potential opening for the Bears to bring back their all-time scoring leader. Later on, Adam and Kevin preview the NFL draft which will take place next week, and wrap the show by talking about the final chapter of a popular trilogy, “D3: The Mighty Ducks”.

