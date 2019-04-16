Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Highlights: White Sox 5 – Royals 1 – 4/16/19
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals – April 16, 2019