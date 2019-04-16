× Dr. John Duffy: How to openly talk about mental health issues

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. Dr. Duffy explains how we can challenge stigma of mental health and get people talking about it. He also breaks down breaks down the psychology of wish fulfillment dreams.

