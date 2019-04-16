Donate your car to the American Lung Association

Posted 2:55 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:54PM, April 16, 2019

From left to right: Wendy Snyder, Harold Wimmer, James A. Martinez, and Bill Leff.

Have a car taking up space in your driveway? Donate it to the American Lung Association! Bill and Wendy welcome Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association to the show to discuss the association’s car donation program.

To schedule a free pick-up of your vehicle, you can make a quick call to 1-800-LUNGCARS or fill out a short online form at LungCars.org. A tow truck will pick up your car within 48 hours, free of charge.

