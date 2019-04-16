A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways lands following a test flight, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle. Flight test and other non-passenger-bearing flights of the plane continue in the Seattle area where the plane is manufactured, as a world-wide grounding the the 737 MAX 8 continues, following fatal crashes of MAX 8's operated by Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Brand Finance U.S. Market Director Alex Haigh responds to President Trump’s advice to Boeing
Brand Finance Valuation Director Alex Haigh joins John Williams to explain how Boeing may not need to rebrand. That’s per advice in a tweet from President Trump in response to the two crashes on Boeing 737 Max planes. And, Alex explains how brand value is ranked, with Amazon on the top of the list.