× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.16.19: Notre Dame’s Destruction

Bill and Wendy talk about the massive fire that ripped through Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral. Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association joined the show to discuss how people can support the important work of the association by donating their vehicle. Bridget Carey has the latest in technology news; plus Dr. John Duffy talks about mental health awareness and breaks down the psychology of wish fulfillment.

