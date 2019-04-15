× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/15/19: Chicago’s First CBD Company, Taxing The Duchess of Sussex & Tax Day 2019

Katherine Davis started the week on The Wintrust Business Lunch by filling in Steve Bertrand on all the startup news going on around the Chicago area right now including the new Chicago based CBD company that will be making its way into the big drug stores like CVS and Walgreens soon. Dean Hedeker explained how the new baby of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will have to pay U.S. taxes when they are of the age and Ilyce Glink is reminding us about the last minute tips for tax day that ends at 11:59pm tonight.