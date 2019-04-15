× WGN Radio Theatre #378: The Great Gildersleeve & Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 14, 2019. The first episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: Gildy Engaged to Eve.” Starring: Hal Peary (5-14-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: Brick-Bat Slayer.” Starring: Jack Webb ; (9-24-49).

