WGN Radio Theatre #378: The Great Gildersleeve & Dragnet

Posted 1:22 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21AM, April 15, 2019

Happy 4th Anniversary of WGN Radio Theater

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 14, 2019. The first episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: Gildy Engaged to Eve.” Starring: Hal Peary (5-14-44).  For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: Brick-Bat Slayer.” Starring: Jack Webb ; (9-24-49).

