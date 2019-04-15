× The Top Five@5 (4/15/19): Tiger Woods celebrates his comeback Masters win, SNL skewers celebrities in court, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 15th, 2019:

A Naperville woman talks to ABC7 Chicago about witnessing the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, a principal at a Kentucky high school explains how rampant cheating is in schools, Tiger Woods talks about his winning the 2019 Masters, Madonna unveils her new alter-ego “Madame X,” and SNL skewers a number of high-profile personalities being arrested as of late.

