The Top Five@5 (4/15/19): Tiger Woods celebrates his comeback Masters win, SNL skewers celebrities in court, and more…

Posted 6:56 PM, April 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:11PM, April 15, 2019

Tiger Woods wears his green jacket holding the winning trophy after the final round for the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 15th, 2019:
A Naperville woman talks to ABC7 Chicago about witnessing the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, a principal at a Kentucky high school explains how rampant cheating is in schools, Tiger Woods talks about his winning the 2019 Masters, Madonna unveils her new alter-ego “Madame X,” and SNL skewers a number of high-profile personalities being arrested as of late.

