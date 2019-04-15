The Opening Bell 4/15/19: How Did We Get Ourselves Into So Much Debt?
One of the big points of discussion when looking at our government and society these days revolves around debt, and William Gale (Co-Director of the Tax Policy Center, Former White House Sr. Economist and Author of “Fiscal Therapy: Curing America’s Debt Addiction and Investing In The Future“) explained to Steve Grzanich that he thinks the problem is the they way we think about debt. Lisa Gill (Deputy Editor at Consumer Reports) shifted to the way that CBD products are making their ways into the mainstream as CVS, Walgreens, and other stores are deciding to carry CBD products.