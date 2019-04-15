The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.15.19: The Notre Dame fire and Jackie Robinson Day

Posted 4:08 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:05PM, April 15, 2019

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

John Williams calls on listeners to tell him about what the Notre-Dame Cathedral means to them, as it burns to its collapse. Listeners join in with their stories about the historic Paris landmark, and also about their thoughts of what might have caused the conflagration. Then, John reads Mike Royko’s column from the day of Jackie Robinson’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.