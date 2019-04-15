Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.15.19: The Notre Dame fire and Jackie Robinson Day
Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
John Williams calls on listeners to tell him about what the Notre-Dame Cathedral means to them, as it burns to its collapse. Listeners join in with their stories about the historic Paris landmark, and also about their thoughts of what might have caused the conflagration. Then, John reads Mike Royko’s column from the day of Jackie Robinson’s death.