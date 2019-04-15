× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Gender Neutral Terms

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the weekend’s lineup of ‘must-see’ TV including the Masters and Game of Thrones, one of his recent columns that discusses the use of the word spouse, and much more.

