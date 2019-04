× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.15.19: Snow Yesterday, Taxes Today

Taxes, Snow and Tiger wins the masters what a weekend! Dean Richards and Steve discuss the possibility of t-shirts and merchandise for the ‘Moron Entertainment” fans. Our MVPP Rob O’Neill shares how he uses his voice to help fellow veterans transition into the workplace. And live from the WGN Radio studio we welcome the Chicago rock group “The Millennials” to play a live acoustic version of their song “Chains”.