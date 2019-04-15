× Sex Traffic Problem: Cartels South Of The Border Are Switching From Running Drugs Across The Border To Running Children Because It Is Safer

This week’s guest on the Steve Cochran Everything Podcast is Jaco Booyens. Jaco is the President and CEO of After Eden Pictures. He talks about the scary truth behind the United States being the leading nation in commercializing sex with children. He mentions one state in particular that is looking to legalize pedophilia. Jaco discusses “8 Days”, a movie he produced that was released in 2014. The film has true stories of sex trafficking that are depicted in fiction. He says it will leave the viewer shocked at what goes on in this country.