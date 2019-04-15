× Roe Conn Show special coverage: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Catches Fire

The Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most iconic landmarks in the French capital, was engulfed in flames as the fire ripped through the structure, toppling its spire as fire officials raced to save the building from total destruction. Anna Davlantes and Richard Roeper (Roe has the day off) speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin talks about the historical significance the Notre Dame Cathedral. The Pastor of Old St. Patrick’s Church Fr. Thomas J. Hurley discusses how Catholic’s are impacted by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, and Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Little discusses what firefighters fighting the Notre Dame Cathedral fire are facing.

