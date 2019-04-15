Roe Conn Show special coverage: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Catches Fire

Posted 7:25 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, April 15, 2019

Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Diana Ayanna)

The Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most iconic landmarks in the French capital, was engulfed in flames as the fire ripped through the structure, toppling its spire as fire officials raced to save the building from total destruction. Anna Davlantes and Richard Roeper (Roe has the day off) speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin talks about the historical significance the Notre Dame Cathedral. The Pastor of Old St. Patrick’s Church Fr. Thomas J. Hurley discusses how Catholic’s are impacted by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, and Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Little discusses what firefighters fighting the Notre Dame Cathedral fire are facing.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.