× Roe Conn Full Show (4/15/19): Reaction & analysis to Notre Dame Cathedral fire, Tom Skilling breaks down the weekend’s crazy weather, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 15th, 2019:

(Roe has the day off, Richard Roeper fills-in) WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon has an update on the fire at Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral, Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin talks about the historical significance the Notre Dame Cathedral, Tom Skilling forecasts warmer weather on the horizon, Chicago Tribune business reporter Robert Channick explains why some people are getting less money in their tax returns but are paying less in taxes overall, the Top Five@5 features Madonna’s new alter-ego “Madame X,” the Pastor of Old St. Patrick’s Church Fr. Thomas J. Hurley discusses how Catholic’s are impacted by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Little discusses what firefighters fighting the Notre Dame Cathedral fire were facing, President and Founder of BetChicago.com Frank Ignatius looks at how sports bets on Tiger Woods’ win at the 2019 Masters impacted sports Las Vegas betting houses.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3626370/roe-and-anna-full-show-04-15-19_2019-04-15-200110.64kmono.mp3

