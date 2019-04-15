× Political strategist Richard Gordon on whether Immigrants will be transported to Sanctuary Cities by the Trump Administration; Tap Dogs cast members A.J. Russo and Justin Myles talk about their Upcoming Chicago Stop beginning on April 16th

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain to discuss the political issues of the week with attorney and nationally respected political strategist Richard Gordon. The discussion includes the President saying he may order migrants who cross the border to be transported to sanctuary cities, AG Wm Barr’s testimony before Congress and whether he is representing the people or the President, and the rise in Dem polls of South Bend Dem Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Then, (starting exactly at the 20 minute pointing the program), members of the cast of Tap Dogs talk about this Australian hit coming to the Nederlander Theater from April 16th – 21st….AJ Russo and Justin Myles talk about the show as part dance, part rock concert, part theater and part construction site! A fun time for all and some incredible dancing. Tickets available at www.broadwayinchicago.com. Check it out!