Nick Digilio 4.15.19 | “Monday Morning Movie Reviews”, Major Events that changed Pop Cultural , Favorite Saturday Morning Shows and Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews and Erik’s Box Office Report
+ Major Events that changed pop cultural
Hour 3:
+ Major Events that changed pop cultural
+ Favorite Saturday Morning Shows
Hour 4:
+ Favorite Saturday Morning Shows
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)