× Nick Digilio 4.15.19 | “Monday Morning Movie Reviews”, Major Events that changed Pop Cultural , Favorite Saturday Morning Shows and Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews and Erik’s Box Office Report

+ Major Events that changed pop cultural

Hour 3:

+ Major Events that changed pop cultural

+ Favorite Saturday Morning Shows

Hour 4:

+ Favorite Saturday Morning Shows

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)