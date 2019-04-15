× Karen Conti | Full Show 4/14/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with events in history that took place on April 14th including the first broadcast of the Chicago Cubs on WGN Radio! Then, Karen discusses the questionability of active shooter drills in schools and the effect they have on kids. Later on, Illinois State Historian Dr. Samuel Wheeler joins Karen to talk about some of the little known facts from the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

