Fifth Third Bike the Drive – Sunday, May 26

Posted 12:26 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, April 15, 2019

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is Chicago’s kickoff to summer!

On the morning of Sunday, May 26, experience the most unique bike ride you’ll take all year – because it only happens once a year! Cycle with friends and family and enjoy over four hours of car-free riding on the city’s crown jewel roadway, Lake Shore Drive.

Post-ride, come to the festival in Butler Field from 8am to noon with live music, Fifth Third Fun Zone for kids, a pancake breakfast and exhibitors.

Whether you’re new to biking or a seasoned veteran, Fifth Third Bike the Drive is an event to remember!

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.

Use code 53save3 to save $3 off registration! To register or for more event information, including bike rental, visit 53BiketheDrive.org

Your ride supports a good cause! Proceeds benefit the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit working to improve biking, walking and transit throughout Chicagoland. To learn more about Active Transportation Alliance and become a member, visit activetrans.org.

Fifth Third Bank is the proud sponsor of Bike the Drive.

 

