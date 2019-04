× “Elton Jim” shares recently realizing a childhood dream — meeting “The Mask”

In this 152nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares how he recently had a childhood dream come true. As an almost lifetime fan and admirer of Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender, Tony Esposito, Jim explains how he finally saw up close, touched, ad posed with the “Holy Grail” for any “Tony-O’ fan — Esposito’s iconic goalie mask!