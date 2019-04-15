× CBD Products Are On The Rise And You Should Know The Basics

News earlier this month was shared that CVS, Walgreens, and a number of other US retailers will start carrying CBD products for consumers. CBD is an element found in marijuana and Lisa Gill (Deputy Editor at Consumer Reports) shared the results of a recent consumer survey that show how many consumers are regularly using these products, but Steve Grzanich wanted help inform consumers about what they should know about these products before they decide to buy them.