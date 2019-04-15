× Author Sheila Moeschen is highlighting the work of women in comedy

Bill and Wendy speak with Sheila Moeschen, Author of “The League of Extraordinarily

Funny Women: 50 Trailblazers of Comedy”, a book that highlights the work of ‘under-recognized figures who have gone on to become stand-ups, writers, and actresses’. Sheila expresses the importance of recognizing the work of women in comedy; focuses in on some of the women mentioned in the book including Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Mae West, and more; explores the many avenues of work that women in comedy create for themselves; and much more.

