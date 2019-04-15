A Wicker Park shop is applying the concept of ‘farm to table’ to flowers

The term “farm to table” doesn’t just apply to food. At Wicker Park’s Field and Florist, it also applies to flowers. The concept, which originated seven years ago, involves designs based on and supplied by the flowers grown in the owners’ garden in Southwest Michigan, about 90 minutes from Chicago. By growing locally, they reduce their carbon footprint. In addition to selling flowers in their shop, they also use them for weddings and other events and supply to other local florists. For more information, visit fieldandflorist.com.

