× WGN Radio Theatre #377: Suspense, The Roy Rogers Show & The Jack Benny Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 13, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Suspense: To Find Help.” Starring: Gene Kelly and Ethel Barrymore; (1-6-49). The second episode is: “The Roy Rogers Show: Badge from a Dead Lawman.” Starring: Roy Rogers; (11-16-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” Starring: Jack Benny and all his gang; (5-1-49).

