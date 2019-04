× The Right Equation for Proper Hydration| 04.14.19

On this episode of Figurefacts for Life, Roberta speaks with Doug Spreen, Certified Personal Trainer for Andy Roddick and Head Athletic Trainer for the USA Davis Cup Team, about the importance of proper hydration for mental acuity, and how water is not the only thing that matters in your body’s hydration equation.

Listen to the full podcast here:

