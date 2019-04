× Steve Dale’s Pet World 04/14/19 Full Show: ReptileFest with Rich Crowley and Steve Dales House Bills

Steve Dale is joined via the phone by President of Chicago Herpetological Society as they prepares for ReptileFest – the largest educational reptile festival.

Last week, Dr. Marks gave us all the details on leptospirosis, but what happens when you fail to vaccinate your pet? Steve Dales talks about an hesitation to vaccinate.