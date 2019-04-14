Charles Matthews, Darnell Shields, Robert G. Reiter, Jr. and Wendy DuBoe during the Unexpected Allies: When Corporations, Unions, and Communities Come Together panel at the City Club of Chicago, May 2, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)
Robert Reiter joins the conversation on labor issues and more
Charles Matthews, Darnell Shields, Robert G. Reiter, Jr. and Wendy DuBoe during the Unexpected Allies: When Corporations, Unions, and Communities Come Together panel at the City Club of Chicago, May 2, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)
Chicago Federation of Labor President Robert Reiter joins host Rick Pearson in the studio to talk labor issues.