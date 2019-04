× Michael Moreci: Sci-Fi Comic Writer & Novelist

Dean starts things off with local Chicagoan comic book writer, Michael Moreci, to discuss his new book, We Are Mayhem: A Black Star Renegades Novel. Drawing inspiration from the space operatics of Star Wars and the swagger of Guardians of the Galaxy, the novel is a galaxy-hopping adventure that blasts its way from seedy spacer bars to sacred temples guarded by strange creatures.