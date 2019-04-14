Jane Monzures | Greek Heritage Parade | 04.14.19

Jane Monzures (WGN), Maira Zantidis (Enosis) & Vivianne Linou (WGN producer)

As you might already know, Jane is Greek, and Producer Vivianne is Greek as well… so what better way to start the show than with some Greek fun! OPA! Maira Zantidis, Hellenic Heritage Parade organizer for the Federation of Hellenic American Organizations of Illinois, joins Jane in studio to talk about the Greek Heritage Parade that’s taking place in Greektown on May 5th!

What happens when three Greek women join the conversation? Listen to the podcast to find out!

