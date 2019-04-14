× Jane Monzures | 04.14.19| Greek Parade, Women Build in Chicagoland, Food & More!

Jane fills in for Amy Guth tonight!

As you might already know, Jane is Greek, so what better way to start the show than with some Greek fun! OPA! Maira Zantidis, Hellenic Heritage Parade organizer for the Federation of Hellenic American Organizations of Illinois, joins Jane in studio to talk about the Greek Heritage Parade that’s taking place in Greektown on May 5th!

Then, lots of pink power in studio! Joining Jane are the organizers from the Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week, Gina Glasgow and Lynn Kosloskus! Habitat is a nonprofit affordable housing provider, that works with individuals and families to provide an affordable home. This annual event is about women supporting women!

Later, Chef Devon Quinn from Eden Chicago joins Jane in studio to talk about BRUNCH! (Who doesn’t love a good brunch?)

Jane wraps it up with Acupuncturist Bridget Schrank, from Galter Life Center to talk about ways to live healthy and stay healthy!

