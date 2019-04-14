Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson urges his ball over the wall after he hit a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Highlights: White Sox 5 – Yankees 2 – 4/14/19
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson urges his ball over the wall after he hit a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees – April 14, 2019