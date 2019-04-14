Harvard Professor Cass Sunstein explains how social change happens

"How Change Happens" by Cass Sunstein

"How Change Happens" by Cass Sunstein (Photo credit: Cody Gough / WGN Radio Chicago)

Brian talks to Cass Sunstein, the founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School. Sunstein served in the Obama administration as the Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs from 2009 to 2012. In his conversation with Brian, he discusses his new book, “How Change Happens,” which answers the question of how social change happens and how change is impacted by social norms.

