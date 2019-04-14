× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 4.14.19 | Michael Moreci, Star Wars, and Manny’s Deli

Dean starts things off with local Chicagoan comic book writer, Michael Moreci, to discuss his new book, We Are Mayhem: A Black Star Renegades Novel. Drawing inspiration from the space operatics of Star Wars and the swagger of Guardians of the Galaxy, the novel is a galaxy-hopping adventure that blasts its way from seedy spacer bars to sacred temples guarded by strange creatures. Then, Dean shares his interviews with Star Wars’ film director, J.J. Abrams, and cast members, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Anthony Daniels, and Oscar Isaac, from the Star Wars: Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. Finally, Ken Raskin, owner of one of Chicago’s most iconic restaurants, Manny’s Deli, joins Dean in-studio, to discuss the holiday of Passover and the significance of the food available at his popular (and tasty) establishment.