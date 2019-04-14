× Brian Noonan Show 4/14/19: “How Change Happens” and Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Brian discusses changes to the new ‘Home Alone’ law in Illinois, then interviews Harvard Professor Cass Sunstein about his new book about how social change happens. Plus: The Cantina Cast crew takes a break from Star Wars Celebration Chicago to join Brian in-studio to discuss the Episode IX trailer and recap the festivities from the local fan gathering.



Brian opens the show by talking about Illinois House’s decision to lower the age at which children could be left home without supervision (the “Home Alone” law). He asks: is a 12-year-old too young to stay alone at home? Then, he and the crew express disbelief that Charlize Theron is “shockingly” available to date.

Then, Brian talks to Cass Sunstein, the founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School. Sunstein also served in the Obama administration as the Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs from 2009 to 2012. In his conversation with Brian, he discusses his new book, “How Change Happens,” which answers the question of how social change happens and how change is impacted by social norms.

To wrap up the show, Brian is joined in-studio by Albert Padilla, Chris “Jonesy” Jones, and Mike Rondeau of The Cantina Cast, who talk about Star Wars fandom and the Star Wars Celebration currently taking place at McCormick Place. The Cantina Cast is hosted by Albert Padilla and Chris “Jonesy” Jones, two dyed-in-the-wool fans with a penchant for serving up theories and speculation. You can follow The Cantina Cast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.