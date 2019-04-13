× White Sox Weekly 04/13/19: Lauren Lapka joins the show, Jason Benetti, and conversations with Zack Collins and Blake Rutherford

This week on ‘White Sox Weekly’, Lauren Lapka sits in with Mark Carman for an action packed show. Mark and Lauren recap an exciting week of White Sox baseball capped off with Eloy Jimenez’s first two career home runs!

Then later White Sox TV Broadcaster Jason Benetti joins the show to talk about his call and being a game show host. Finally Mark shares a pair of interviews he had with prospects Zack Collins and Blake Rutherford.