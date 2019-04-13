× Patti Vasquez Show | 04.12.19

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti welcomes Elliot Serrano, Comic-book Author, and Geek Specialist to talk about, Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

Then musician and singer, Krystal Metcalfe joins in studio to talk about her new EP album!

Mural artist, Louise Jones (Ouizi) and Chamber of Commerce Community Director, Dillon Goodson join in studio to talk about the new murals in the Lakeview area!

Then, Patti wraps it up with her Finally Friday panel, Dave Lundy & Elliot Serrano, to talk about Lincoln Yards & Lori Lightfoot in Springfield…followed by “What’s that From?”

Listen to the full podcast here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?

FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes