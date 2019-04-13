× OTL #652: Windy City Historians, Lessons from an aldermanic campaign, The Secret History of Louis Myers

Mike Stephen learns about a new Chicago history podcast called Windy City Historians, recaps what Katie Sieracki learned after her aldermanic campaign in the 33rd Ward, and discovers the Secret History of late local blues talent Louis Myers. This week’s local music is brought to you by OIO.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.