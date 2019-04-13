× Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra 04.13.19 | Where art and mental health collide

Former Chicago pimp turned artist Tony “Bright” Davis, son D’Ante Davis, Project Onward Program Director Rob Lentz join the conversation in the studio. Bright is currently an artist at Project Onward and opens up about his art, redemption against mental illness and more.

Plus, Chicago native and Los Angeles based artist Todd Alcott, known for his pulp novel mash up prints of famous rock songs like “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Born to Run” calls in to tell-all of his upcoming book and more.