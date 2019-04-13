× Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra 04.13.19: Police and mental health

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra:

In 2019, more Chicago police officers have committed suicide than any other year in history. Host Dave Hoekstra kicks off the show with Chicago Police Department Lieutenant and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) commanding officer Antoinette Ursitti, role player and counselor Frederick Nitsch, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Executive Director Alexa James as they discuss the importance of reducing the mental health stigma within the Chicago Police Department and how to build community wellness.

Speaking of NAMI, be sure to check out their upcoming event Light the Darkness, NAMI Chicago’s annual gala and awards dinner. The awards dinner will be held at The Geraghty April 25. Get your tickets here!