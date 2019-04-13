× Matt Bubala Full Show 4-14-19

It’s a jam packed weekend on The Matt Bubala Show! At 1: 30 a.m., Max Herrera, Director of Food and Beverage at the Ivy Hotel joins us to discuss a promotional offer for Star Wars fans this week. At 2 a.m., journalist and good friend of the show, Kim Bellware joins Matt and the gang to discuss all things Chicago news. We de-brief the past few weeks of headlines and listeners share their thoughts as well. Roger Badesch tells us why a Game of Thrones reference is in the weather forecast tomorrow. He also tells us some fun stories about Elton John. Throughout the show, we talk movies, Star Wars and so much more!